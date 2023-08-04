We’ve talked a lot about China’s encroachment on the United States here at The OP. We discussed the vast swaths of land being bought up by Chinese investors, including and airstrip in Texas. We discussed the secret Chinese police stations right here on American soil. There was the Chinese spy balloon that was allowed to fly all across the country, taking photos of our own facilities before finally being shot down over the Atlantic Ocean. And now there is the secret Chinese bio lab in California that is every bit as egregious – and possibly more so.

If you haven’t heard, an unassuming warehouse about an hour outside of Fresno, California, was found to contain evidence of horrific, black-market biological experiments. Reedley City, a fairly small town of fewer than 25,000 people, was the site of a shocking laboratory.

What was in the Chinese bio lab?

This lab was found back in December, and we’re just now hearing about it. Juanita Adame of YourCentralValley.com broke the story and shared the shock of local officials.

“This is an unusual situation. I’ve been in government for 25 years. I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba. Even county health officials were left in shock. “I’ve never seen this in my 26-year career with the County of Fresno,” said Assistant Director of the Fresno County Department of Public Health Joe Prado. What was supposed to be an empty building used only for storage was home to a black-market type of lab testing facility. “So there was over 800 different chemicals on site in different bottles of different acids. Unfortunately, a lot of these are being categorized under unknown chemicals,” Prado explained. The discovery was made after a local code enforcement officer noticed this garden hose poking out a back wall of the building. “Frankly, we knew that should not have been there and when she went to investigate, she found that there was activity or operation or something happening within that building,” Zieba said … “Through their statements that they were doing some testing on laboratory mice that would help them support, developing the COVID test kits that they had on-site,” Prado said. Health officials discovered nearly 1,000 lab mice, 200 of which were already dead. Also found were thousands of vials, many of which contained biohazardous materials including human blood, and other unknown substances. “A lot of these labels have been removed from bottles so there was only so much testing. We could do those chemicals,” Prado continued. According to court documents officials with the Centers for Disease Control tested what they could and determined that at least 20 potentially infectious viral, bacterial, and parasitic agents were present including E. Coli, malaria, and even COVID.

A picture is worth a thousand words.

But the original story, as scary as it is, is putting it mildly. Here’s some horrifying footage from inside the lab.

Now that everybody knows, the FBI and the CDC have “raided” the lab occupied only by laboratory animals.

A report by the Daily Mail (love them or hate them, they have the most thorough coverage I’ve seen about this) listed the following horrors documented by investigators:

Photos obtained by via court documents show dead mice stuffed in storage bins haphazardly shoved on shelves and freezers filled to the brim with bottles of blood and plasma of origins unknown. The images also show stacks of boxes containing dangerous pathogens, including one labeled ‘malaria’ that had Chinese etched on it. Other infectious agents discovered during the bust include Covid-19, tuberculosis, HIV, herpes, and dengue fever… …On March 3, investigators gained entry to the warehouse on I street operated by an organization called Prestige BioTech. They discovered a small room containing nearly 1,000 white mice crowded into storage containers under bright lights 24 hours a day, seven days a week in an airless room on perpetually dirty bedding. When investigators found them, hundreds were already dead. A wide array of vials were also identified containing biomaterials, including blood and tissue, as well as many other unlabeled chemicals. Some were found to contain chlamydia, E. Coli, streptococcus pneumonia, hepatitis B and C, herpes 1 and 5, rubella and malaria. And it appears that the biological waste produced at the site was discarded in such a way that violated the safe remotal protocols required in the state Medical Waste Management Act. To date, city officials have removed than 5,000 gallons of biological waste from the site over three separate trips… …Among hundreds of vials of dangerous viruses and bacteria along with shelves of dead and distressed mice lacking food and water, investigators also found over 30 freezers containing biological materials, some of which ‘had either stopped functioning or were failing due to an inadequate power supply… …There were also freezers that they did not dare open for fear of exposure to whatever infectious agents were stored inside.

Court documents seem to indicate that officials were aware of this lab before it was abandoned, citing conversations about the welfare of the mice.

Why aren’t we holding anyone accountable for this?

My biggest question, after I reeled myself back from the horror of this lab with no oversight conducting deadly experiments all willy-nilly, is, why aren’t we holding anyone accountable for this?

Is it because we funded the bio lab in China that most likely started the Covid pandemic, as per Congressional testimony? Tit for Tat? Is it because of all the favors allegedly sold to foreign interests by the First Son with the alleged knowledge of the President? Is it that our White House just doesn’t care what China does, and seems, in fact, to be allowing China greater liberties than ever before?

Skip the gold scams and go straight to the smart money with bullion.

Or is it just because we have notoriously weak leadership?

It’s my opinion that such a risky breach on our own soil, in a populated area, without the knowledge or permission of local officials, is egregious enough to be considered an act of war. If not that, it certainly deserves some kind of rebuke or retaliation.

But all we hear from our national leadership is crickets.

The next deadly pandemic – one that would’ve put the Covid pandemic to shame – could have so easily started in a dusty town in the middle of the Central Valley and nobody with any power seems to care. That’s where a whole lot of our produce comes from, I might add, which illustrates just how easy it would’ve been to infect the entire country from this location.

I’m disgusted. Not only by this laboratory of horrors but also by our own ineffectual leadership.

If you needed more evidence that we are completely on our own, here you have it.

What are your thoughts?

What do you think about this laboratory operating secretly in California? Do you think that it deserves an official response? What are your thoughts about Chinese facilities in the US that have no oversight? Do you think this is no big deal and I’m overreacting?

Let’s talk about it in the comments section.

