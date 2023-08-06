As a healthy skeptic of Elon Musk, I scrutinize any of his big moves to find ulterior motives or hidden loopholes. I usually find them. But his most recent action as “Good Guy Billionaire” passed the smell test. It seems he may be truly trying to do the right thing.

If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

This may have been prompted by a number of recent suspensions, firings, and other disciplinary measures used against people by their employers for their social media posts. One in particular has made national news over the weekend as NASCAR drive Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by his team for liking a meme that mocked George Floyd.

Despite Gragson’s apology, Legacy Motor Club suspended him indefinitely and NASCAR backed the decision.

NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson. Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 5, 2023

To be clear, he didn’t post the meme. He didn’t repost the meme. He liked the meme along with over 77K other people.

Requests for Musk to look at cases started coming in immediately. Many were funny but a few looked legitimate and Musk replied.

One case got picked up by national news brought to Musk’s attention Saturday night:

Kara, is that accurate? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

It appears the case is being discussed via DM.

We’ll see how this plays out. If anything, it should act as a warning to businesses to be careful with their disciplinary actions as they pertain to social media posts.