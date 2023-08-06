President Donald Trump was dealt the worst possible legal hand with the manufactured charges against him. If Satan had been assigned to preside over a trial in hell, it might have been better than getting Judge Tanya Chutkan presiding in 90%+ Biden-supporting Washington DC.

He took to Truth Social to declare he’s calling for recusal and a venue shift.

There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge “assigned” to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case. Everybody knows this, and so does she! We will be immediately asking for recusal of this judge on very powerful grounds, and likewise for venue change, out if D.C.

Chances of either happening are slim. This is going to take the Supreme Court to fix despite the unambiguous political nature of the charges.