When the Founding Fathers established the Bill of Rights, they listed freedom of speech and the press immediately after freedom of religion. Ultimately, people have the right to express in word and print those truths of Faith and conscience to which they ascribe. Every signer of the Constitution, and every member of every state assembly ratifying it, knew full well that contentious discourse on the issues of the day was sure to follow. Yet, understanding that a rightfully established government need not fear a spirited debate, they agreed to our National Charter.

Free speech, and even freely expressed protests against perceived wrongs committed by the government pose no inherent threat to it, but only if it seeks to abide lawfully within the framework established for it at the founding of the Nation. When those in high office are operating with integrity, no amount of truth can be a detriment to them. In fact, if government somehow becomes detached and attempts to be isolated from accountability to the citizenry, a righteous rebuke can have a cleansing effect on it.

Of course everything changes, once efforts to corrupt the scope and function of government gain a toehold from within. And any honest appraisal of the growing monster inside the Beltway must concede that it passed that milestone a long time ago. Currently, the efforts of honest Americans, from national figures down to the farmers and shop keepers on Main Street, are to figure out how to rein in the malignancy that has supplanted government “Of, By, and For the People.” American Government is now fully at war with the American people.

The stage was actually being set throughout the past several decades. It is hard to know exactly when the boundaries of propriety and legality were breached, but by the 1990s, Bill Clinton was already weaponizing the IRS against his political enemies. George W. Bush did little to bring anyone to accountability, and actually allowed several corrupt, agenda-driven Clinton appointees to remain in office. That turned out to be the ugly reality of his “New Tone.”

Of course everything went onto steroids under the thoroughly corrupt and vindictive administration of Barack Obama. While some gullible minions believed his plans to “fundamentally transform” America would usher in a golden age of socialist “utopia,” the grim reality was a thoroughly corrupted and weaponized DOJ and FBI, along with virtually every other government agency. They now wreak havoc on the Constitution and Bill of Rights with each passing day. Clearly, America is no longer the “Land of the Free.” Transformation nearly complete!

Yet the evil entity supplanting our Constitutional Republic is hardly invincible. And the increasingly outrageous behavior of its detestable “inner circle” proves that its members know it. As they get ever more vile and extreme in their actions, they become more paranoid. A such a juncture, the single thing that strikes the greatest fear into an illegitimate government is a general awareness of its illegitimacy among those subjugated to it. The latest attacks on President Trump stand as inarguable proof of this!

From 2016 to the present, leftists from those little Twitter trolls all the way up to candidate Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made regular accusations against President Trump, claiming for every absurd reason that he should not be in the White House. And while they were annoying, he wasn’t overly bothered by them, since he knew his position was secure and he had the National Mandate he needed to pursue his promise of “Making America Great Again.”

Claims that President Trump was lawfully defeated in an honorable and secure election in 2020 stand in stark contrast to the obvious absurdities of the nearly non-existent Biden “campaign,” as well as the outrageous events of Election Day, and the early hours of the morning after. From that point forward, the leftist/Globalist monster that illegally wormed its way into power has been on an obsessive quest to silence every threat posed by the least suggestion of its treasonous behavior.

These latest bogus “indictments” may be totally beyond any sense or reason. Yet in one respect, they are totally predictable. Having committed the vilest of attacks on our Nation in its history, there is no turning back. Leftists have no option but keep pressing forward in order to escape accountability. So the attacks are an inevitable continuation of the previous crimes and propaganda. A return of the President to the White House in January 2025 would portend the total unmasking of the Deep State, and accountability for the guilty. This is a risk they simply cannot afford to take. So any means of preventing it is within the realm of possibility.

“Special Counsel” Jack Smith, the current attack dog sent to bring down President Trump (though he is certainly operating under orders from much higher up), is now attempting to silence President Trump and all the evidence that might be unearthed during the discovery phase of any upcoming trial. Leftists viciously attack the President of the United States with every bogus accusation they can concoct, and then try to keep the facts of the situation from being made public!

Predictably, Smith plays the “victim,” claiming that Trump’s warning “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” is a threat. And on this basis, the Swamp seeks to hide its sedition during his first term and the realities of the 2020 Election somewhere behind the same closed doors as the “mysterious” death of Seth Rich, the “suicide” of Jeffrey Epstein, and the sequestering of the entire “client list” of perverts and rapists who visited his infamous island. Do we see a pattern here? This outrage is not only against President Trump, but every decent, honest American!

“Republicans” who ignore the flagrant criminality of the DOJ/FBI and join in with this abomination of justice are either proving their allegiance to the anti-America ideology of the left, or are such shameless opportunists that they are willing to see President Trump taken down, believing they can then restore their insipid Republican Establishment with its totally self-serving “Business as Usual.” In either case, the real message Americans should take away from this is that the corruption is “bipartisan,” and needs to be expunged from both sides of the aisle.

Either way, the one benefit of this ugly moment in the course of our Nation is that the mask is coming off of both camps. Leftists can be seen as the imminent danger to the American ideal that they are, and the RINO enablers prove themselves to be dupes and lackeys who ultimately do the bidding of the enemy. Going forward, neither camp can ever again credibly claim to be the voice of “We the People.”

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.