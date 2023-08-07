Most of us just want to live in peace, but leaders all over the world are preparing for more war. In fact, at this point it appears that the entire globe is being gripped by a really bad case of war fever. As I write this article, the Economic Community of West African States is warning that it could invade the nation of Niger if coup leaders do not reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.

Of course the leaders of the coup do not intend to back down, and so there will probably be war. But that will be a relatively small conflict compared to others that are looming on the horizon.

On Monday, we learned that over 3,000 U.S. troops have arrived in the Red Sea…

More than 3,000 United States military personnel have arrived in the Red Sea aboard two warships, part of a beefed up response from Washington after tanker seizures by Iran, the US Navy said Monday. The deployment adds to a growing US military buildup in tense Gulf waterways vital to the global oil trade and led Tehran on Monday to accuse the US of inflaming regional instability.

This is part of an ongoing effort by the Biden administration to bolster U.S. forces in the region, and it is hoped that a larger U.S. presence will deter Iran from taking control of any more internationally flagged ships…

Their arrival followed a U.S. announcement last month it would deploy a destroyer, F-35 and F-16 warplanes, along with the Amphibious Readiness Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit, to the Middle East to deter Iran from seizing ships in the Gulf. The U.S. military says Iran has either seized or attempted to take control of nearly 20 internationally flagged ships in the region over the past two years and the Biden White House wants to see more forces in the region to stand ready to engage Iran if required, as Breitbart News reported.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that the city of Damascus was just “rocked by Israeli missile strikes”…

After weeks of relative quiet, the Syrian capital of Damascus was rocked by Israeli missile strikes in the early Monday morning hours, resulting in the deaths of four Syrian soldiers and several more wounded, according to state agency SANA. The attack also caused unspecified “material damage” – while multiple inbound projectiles were reportedly intercepted by Syrian air defense. Videos which emerged in the aftermath appeared to show intercept explosions above the city in the overnight hours.

Tensions in the Middle East haven’t been this high in decades, and a major war could erupt at literally any time.

But I don’t think that planners in the west are anticipating a major war in the Middle East in 2023.

My personal opinion is that if a big move in the region is planned, it will be in 2024.

Meanwhile, the much-hyped “counter-offensive” in Ukraine is not going very well…

On Aug. 3-5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost 2,040 additional men, bringing Ukrainian casualties to over 45,000 since the beginning of the “Counter-Offensive” June 4. The AFU has approx. 200.000 combat soldiers, 36.000 of which were trained at NATO bases like Grafenwöhr, Germany in the past months. Writing on Russian Sputnik News, US Maj. Scott Ritter called the Ukrainian attack on heavily defended Russian lines with inexperienced troops and no air support a “massacre”, with Ukrainians suffering losses at the rate of 10 to 1 compared to the Russians. Ritter called the “road to Rabotino” east of Zaporizhzhia “a highway to hell”

Ritter is quite right. Ukrainian forces are just getting slaughtered by well prepared Russian defenses, but more young Ukrainians are being sent to their deaths with each passing day.

This “counter-offensive” was supposed to be the campaign that turned the tide of the war, but instead it is the Russians that are currently advancing…

Russia claimed its troops had advanced three kilometres (two miles) along the Kupiansk front in northeastern Ukraine. The Russian defence ministry said that it had “improved” its standing along the front line in the last three days and continued to repel Ukrainian counter-attacks. “Over the past three days, the advance of Russian troops… amounted to 11 kilometres along the front and more than three kilometres deep into the enemy’s defence,” the ministry said.

But instead of pushing for peace, the Biden administration continues to insist that we are going to pour more resources into this war “for as long as it takes”, and so both sides just continue to escalate matters.

On the other side of the planet, the Chinese continue to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan.

And once the Chinese do invade, the U.S. and China will instantly be at war.

Most Americans do not seem to understand how close we really are to such a scenario. The Chinese government is absolutely obsessed with “reuniting” with Taiwan, and an eight part documentary was just released on Chinese television that is helping to mentally prepare the general public for the conflict that lies ahead…

China has released a new documentary about the army’s preparation to attack Taiwan and showcasing soldiers pledging to give up their lives if needed as Beijing continues to ramp up its rhetoric against the self-ruled island. “Chasing Dreams,” an eight-part docuseries aired by state broadcaster CCTV earlier this week to mark the People Liberation Army’s 96th anniversary, features military drills and testimonials by dozens of soldiers, of which several express their willingness to die in a potential attack against Taiwan.

This eight part documentary would not be on state television if the central government did not want it there.

In it, some members of the Chinese military express their intention to literally lay down their lives if that is what is necessary to take Taiwan…

“If war broke out and the conditions were too difficult to safely remove the naval mines in actual combat, we would use our own bodies to clear a safe pathway for our (landing) forces,” Zuo Feng, a frogman with the PLA Navy’s minesweeper unit, said in a testimonial. Li Peng, a pilot from Wang Hai Squadron under the PLA Air Force, echoed his statement, saying his “fighter jet would be the last missile rushing towards the enemy if in a real battle, I had used up all my ammunition.”

Do you think that most U.S. soldiers have that same level of devotion in this day and age?

Ultimately, the U.S. military could find itself fighting both Russia and China at the same time, and that is why an incident that just occurred off the coast of Alaska is so chilling…

Eleven military vessels from China and Russia found operating near the Aleutian Islands last week were met by four U.S. Navy destroyers, Alaska’s two U.S. senators said. The two Republican senators, Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, issued a joint news release Saturday night saying they had been briefed about the operation. “We have been in close contact with leadership from Alaska Command for several days now and received detailed classified briefings about the foreign vessels,” Murkowski said.

The Biden administration has been endlessly provoking the Russians and the Chinese, and this has just driven them into each other’s arms.

Before I end this article, I should also mention the North Koreans as well, because they just threatened to “annihilate” us before the end of this century…

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry this week vowed that the country would “annihilate” the United States, adding that the U.S. would be terminated this century. “Should the U.S. choose to offend our Republic, we will annihilate them by using all our military power that we have gathered so far,” the North Korean diplomats said in a statement Thursday, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice. “The Korean War in the last century marked the beginning of the downfall of the U.S. Now, the 21st century would see the irrevocable termination of the U.S. The rulers of the U.S. are well advised to forget, on no account, the lessons of history.”

We are certainly living during a time of “wars and rumors of wars”, and I am entirely convinced that 2024 is going to be such an important turning point.

If the American people truly understood the horrors that the coming wars will cause, there would be millions of people protesting in the streets right now.

But they don’t. Most of us just assume that our leaders know exactly what they are doing and have everything under control. Unfortunately, the exact opposite is actually true.

We are steamrolling toward global conflict, and most global leaders do not even seem interested in talking about peace at this stage.

So the unthinkable is rapidly approaching, and most people will be absolutely blindsided by the nightmarish events that are about to unfold on our planet.

