I am so concerned about America’s young people. Police are telling us that a YouTuber named Kai Cenat sparked a “full-on riot” on Friday when he announced that he would be giving away PlayStation 5 consoles and various video game accessories in New York City’s Union Square. Thousands upon thousands of young people showed up, and the crowd quickly turned extremely violent. If our young people are going to riot over a few video game consoles, how are they going to behave when economic conditions in this country become extremely harsh? And what in the world is going to happen when they are extremely hungry and there isn’t enough food to go around someday?

As I covered in a previous article, a global famine has already begun. The UN is telling us that 2.4 billion people already do not have enough food to eat. But those of us that are fortunate enough to live in the western world simply do not understand how bad things have become on the other side of the planet.

Supplies of food are getting tighter and tighter, but our countries have the resources to buy up enough supplies to feed our populations.

So for now, we are seeing much higher prices, but we are not facing imminent shortages like they are in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and elsewhere. But once shortages do start happening here, will the U.S. population be able to handle that?

After what we witnessed on Friday, I think that is a question that we should all be asking…

A “full-on riot” broke out Friday in New York City after gaming streamer Kai Cenat announced a PlayStation giveaway on social media. What the media called “young attendees” could be seen jumping on cars, smashing windows, “twerking” and fighting with police.

Most of those young people showed up hoping to get a free PlayStation 5 console.

And it certainly didn’t take long for the mood of the crowd to become extremely ugly…

Within half an hour, the crowd of a “couple thousand” turned violent, with rioters tossing cones, bottles, rocks and brawling with each other — and NYPD whisking Cenat out of the area for his safety, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said.

We have seen this so many times in recent years.

Once thousands of unsupervised young people gather together in one place, a “mob mentality” can take over very rapidly.

But this is what we wanted.

For decades, we have been pushing morality out of the public schools, and now we have millions of young people that will go completely wild at the slightest opportunity…

One woman climbed up a traffic light and stood on a sign twerking above the crowds. A group let off firecrackers in one section of Union Square Park as arrests were being made, which prompted panic and false rumors that a shooting had occurred. Others pounded on the side of a city bus. People could be seen climbing on top of another bus and jumping up and down. At least one person was seen setting off a fire extinguisher, and a car was smashed by rioters jumping on the roof and kicking in the windows.

This is the inevitable result of the failed policies of our leaders, and things are only going to get worse.

Today, organized looting is completely out of control. In fact, the Wall Street Journal just published a major article that details how highly sophisticated groups of thieves are systematically looting Nike shoes at every step in the supply chain…

The company’s warehouses, trucks and stores are regularly targeted by organized crime groups looking to steal and resell Air Jordans.

How is Nike going to stop this?

Are they going to have to put armed guards on every truck and in every warehouse? And how long will it be before we see armed guards on every food truck and in every food warehouse?

Because that is where things are eventually heading.

As I discussed the other day, hordes of predators are roaming the streets of our cities. And many of those predators are kids that are carrying guns. The following example comes from Zero Hedge…

A disturbing pattern of out-of-control kids is being overserved in several US cities. This might result from progressive leadership in City Halls failing to enforce law and order while supporting disastrous ‘defund the police’ efforts that have transformed city streets into war zones in a few short years. The latest example of this chaos comes from an inner-ring suburb of the city of St. Louis in St. Louis County, Missouri. Local television station KMOV released a shocking video of kids pointing guns at a smart door camera of a home on the 700 block of Vernon. The five kids were strapped with pistols and semi-automatic rifles. They were seen knocking on the door, while one said, “Open that door, man.” Police said they received the video from an anonymous source. There is an open investigation into who the kids are and why they were at the home with guns.

How would you feel if you looked into your front door security camera and saw young kids pointing guns at you?

When I was growing up, there were still parts of this country where people would not even lock their front doors at night. But now things have completely changed.

Our culture is saturated with violence, and many of our young people will physically attack you at the slightest provocation.

In fact, earlier today I came across a story about a young man that is accused of literally stomping on a 71-year-old woman’s face because she apparently said something that “he did not like”…

An Oklahoma suspect is accused of stomping on a 71-year-old woman’s face after she reportedly said something “he did not like,” according to police. Donovan Anderson was charged with aggravated assault and battery on an elderly person after the Thursday incident, which took place at around 5:45 p.m. Tulsa police officers responded to reports of an older adult woman being attacked near 21st and Sheridan streets. A lieutenant found the injured woman, who was being cared for by multiple witnesses.

Whether you like it or not, this is our society now.

At this point, massive brawls are even breaking out among groups of adults…

Shocking video footage shows the moment a mass brawl broke out between a group of white and black people at an Alabama riverfront, with one woman getting beaten across the head with a chair. A witness claimed the fight started with an argument over a pontoon boat that was blocking the dock where a riverboat was trying to moor. Video shared on social media shows horrifying scenes of violence spill over, with sides seemingly divided over racial lines – although it is not yet clear whether the melee was racially aggravated.

Why does it have to be like this? Why can’t we all just love one another?

There is so much hatred in our country today, and the divisions that are tearing our society apart are getting deeper with each passing year.

If things are this bad now, while economic conditions are still at least somewhat relatively stable, what will our nation look like once the economy completely falls apart?

You might want to start thinking about that, because that day is going to arrive a lot sooner than many people think.

