Mostly-white leftists have been on crusades to advance Cultural Marxism for decades. None of their various causes are more ludicrous than their cancellation of history and traditions, whether they’re taking down statues or changing names of sports teams and their mascots.

This is the best thing I’ve ever seen The Native American Guardians Association @Guardiansnative is petitioning to get the Washington Redskins name back 😂😂 SIGN THE PETITION TO OWN THE WOKE WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

The move to make the Washington Redskins change their name to the Commanders was prompted entirely by outrage… from the radical left. Native Americans weren’t offended by the name, as reported in 2020 by Truth Based Media:

This is all part of the divisiveness the radical left is engaging in throughout the nation. Is this a response to outrage? Are Native Americans speaking out and calling the name offensive? Generally, no. In 2016, the Washington Post did a poll to find out if Native Americans were offended by the NFL team’s name. Nine out of ten said they were not. Fast forward to August, 2019, and WaPo tried to do the poll again. After all, “woke” culture has been spreading so they assumed more Native Americans would have come to their senses and realized they’re supposed to be outraged. They weren’t. Once again, nine out of ten Native Americans surveyed were not offended by the name. It’s as if they have better things to do than to cater to radical leftists and their woke demands.

Now, a Native American organization has launched a petition asking the NFL club to change the name back to Redskins. The petition already has over 65,000 signatures. According to their release:

We, are passionate supporters of the Washington Redskins and its rich history. We write to you today as a collective voice, urging you to reconsider the recent name change from the Redskins to the Commanders. We believe that restoring the original name, the Redskins, is the right decision for the team, its loyal fanbase, and the legacy it represents.

The name “Redskins” carries deep cultural, historical, and emotional significance, honoring the bravery, resilience, and warrior spirit associated with Native American culture. It was never intended as a derogatory or offensive term but as a symbol of respect and admiration. Changing the name abruptly disregards the positive legacy that the Redskins name has built over the years and disorients the passionate fans who have invested their emotions, time, and unwavering support in the team.

We acknowledge the concerns surrounding cultural sensitivity and the need to foster inclusivity. However, we firmly believe that there are alternative ways to honor and respect Native American heritage without erasing it. By reclaiming the Redskins name, we have the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue, educational initiatives, and collaborations with Native American communities. Together, we can promote cultural appreciation, address misconceptions, and work towards a more inclusive society.

The name “Commanders” fails to capture the essence, tradition, and historical weight associated with the Redskins. It lacks the uniqueness, emotional connection, and pride that our team’s original name embodies. The change to “Commanders” dilutes our team’s identity and weakens the connection with its devoted fanbase. By restoring the Redskins name, we reinstate a symbol of unity, strength, and shared identity that has inspired generations of fans.

We recognize that change is sometimes necessary and beneficial. However, in this case, the name change has caused division among supporters, tarnishing the team’s legacy and distancing it from its roots. As fans, we seek unity, respect, and inclusivity. We believe that the name Redskins can be a catalyst for positive change, fostering understanding and appreciation for Native American heritage through community outreach, education, and collaboration.

In light of the aforementioned reasons, we kindly request that you reconsider the name change and reinstate the name Redskins. By doing so, you will honor the history, tradition, and emotional connection that millions of fans have forged with the team. We stand united in our belief that this change will strengthen the team’s identity, engage the fanbase, and promote a spirit of unity and understanding.

Thank you for your time and consideration. We eagerly await your positive response and remain dedicated to supporting our team, the Washington Redskins.

