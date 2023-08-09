So-called health experts and organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are claiming that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is making a comeback in the United States after months of falling cases.

According to data released by the CDC, there were 8,035 new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 for the week ending on July 22. This represents a 12.1 percent increase compared to the previous week, but still marks one of the lowest points in the pandemic. At the same time during the previous year, for comparison, the number of new COVID-19-related hospital admissions was over 44,000.

Mount Sinai Health System Medical Director for Infection Prevention Dr. Bernard Camins said the health system in New York City is now seeing about 40 new COVID-19 patients a day, compared with just 10 per day earlier in the summer. He added that only about five percent of the patients who need to be hospitalized are sick enough to need intensive care treatment, which he said is a “very small number” compared to earlier in the pandemic.

Bill Hanage, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, claims people are more likely to get COVID-19 now than they were earlier this summer.

“If you do, and you are vaccinated, then your chance of being seriously ill is very slim,” Hanage claimed.

Wastewater analyses similarly claim that COVID-19 cases are increasing, especially in the American South and Northeast, followed by the West and Midwest. Test positivity from these analyses has risen to 7.6 percent, a level last seen in November 2021 as the post-vaccine Delta variant swept the nation.

Doctors claim America needs to embrace “new normal” of COVID being resurgent in the summer

Renewed fears of a resurgent COVID-19 come over two months after both the U.S. and the World Health Organization declared an end to the federal and global COVID-19 public health emergencies, respectively.

“The U.S. has experienced increases in COVID-19 during the last three summers, so it’s not surprising to see an uptick after a long period of declining rates,” claimed CDC spokesperson Kathleen Conley, who further claimed that hospitalization rates are higher in unvaccinated individuals. But she did note that most Americans already have some form of immunity – either natural immunity from past infections, artificial so-called “immunity” from vaccinations, or both.

So-called health experts are now calling on the public to accept that COVID-19 will keep returning every year and that all people need to do to fend it off is to keep updated on their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“To some extent, I’m thinking of this as the new normal,” said Scott Becker, CEO of the Association of Public Health Laboratories. “We never expected variants to just disappear, so the virus is doing what viruses do. We’re watching all of this in order to better be prepared for any fall surge in respiratory diseases.”

Between November 2022 and March 2023, an estimated 50,000 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 infections. public health analysts are studying this latest so-called resurgence to try to predict whether the coronavirus will peak during the summer or the early fall.

“This fall is something that us, epidemiologists, are watching with much curiosity,” said Dr. Katelyn Jetelina. “I think a lot of us are cautiously optimistic that we may start getting a new normal respiratory season.”

During an interview with David and Stacy Whited on “Flyover Conservatives,” health expert Dr. Stella Immanuel warned that the resurgent COVID-19 cases could be part of a globalist plot to take over the global economy.

“We have been anticipating something crazy is gonna happen. Why? Because … the central bank digital currency was launched in July. The United Nations wants a digital compact for all banks,” said Immanuel. “So I know that they’re gonna bring up something that will be a stressful event that will allow them to crash the economy and lock us down – if not a climate crisis, something else.”

The fact that health experts are arguing for yearly resurgences in COVID-19 to be treated as normal lends credence to Immanuel’s concerns. (Related: Former Pfizer VP says next manufactured COVID-like crisis is “closer than ever.”)

