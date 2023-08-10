Back in 1974, the U.S. government and other multinational interests grew concerned about worldwide population growth and how it implicates U.S. security and overseas interests. The declassified Kissinger Report unveils high-level, diabolical plans for population control and uncovers the government’s sinister intent for depopulation efforts in the U.S. and abroad.

This grisly gambit of controlling populations and exterminating people en masse was discussed by Dr. Robert Malone in a recent speech at the 2023 White Coat Summit. At the summit, Malone was asked about the so-called covid-19 vaccines: “Why would a government wish to advance this technology?” As one of the pioneers of the mRNA technology, Malone concludes that the mRNA injections were developed by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) through a front (Moderna) as part of a global depopulation program.

Practically every government action during the covid-19 crisis was designed for depopulation, especially the mRNA “vaccines”

Practically every high-level government action taken during the covid-19 crisis inflicted more harm, mental suffering, and death. Every coordinated propaganda campaign was scripted bio-terror that enabled a medical police state and a censorship regime that misled and herded people into a state of perpetual suffering, separation, and abuse.

Blind obedience to propaganda and unlawful mandates deepened the abuse and emboldened a ruthless and unaccountable vaccine industry. The false savior of government safety protocols and “lifesaving” vaccines masquerade today, even after killing untold numbers of people.

The restrictions against healthy people, the takedown of doctors who provided efficacious treatments for infectious disease, and the blackout against information on maintaining healthy immune function all pointed to the sinister conclusion: in every which way, populations were being targeted for extermination.

It was all part of a psychopathic plot to break our wills, to tear apart our families, and to strip us of our individuality, body autonomy and dignity. Resistance to every oppressive decree was necessary in order to escape the death throes of this monolithic evil.

The U.S. government enacted outrageous policies and emergency orders that suspended the Bill of Rights. The government aggressively funded this gargantuan evil with mandates of coercion and force. As Dr. Malone points out, all of the sciences — from molecular biology and biochemistry to virology and microbiology — have been weaponized by the US government over the years and aimed toward the development of biowarfare programs.

Dr. Malone points out that Operation Paperclip imported both Nazi and Japanese biowarfare specialists decades ago. Instead of researching, publishing, and promoting information on the antiviral, antibacterial and immune-modulating properties of various phytochemicals that are abundant all around us, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has been funding biolabs to weaponize viruses and bacteria to exploit human immune systems. Our own institutions have systemically weaponized science to depopulate us and profit from our suffering along the way, with new vaccine technologies that further mutate pathogens and exploit and weaken the innate function of our immune defenses.

Global institutions are well-funded and coordinate deadly propaganda campaigns that unleash mass terror and a medical police state

Global institutions now carry out these depopulation agendas and synchronize their propaganda campaigns to maximize compliance. The propaganda is designed to incite terror and fear in the global population, to create what Dr. Malone calls “mass formation psychosis.” From the World Health Organization to the World Economic Forum to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, these multinational interests all coordinate their messages to promote bio-terror and to instill mass obedience to a global medical police state.

These organizations can be best described as the “specialized agencies” that were commissioned in the Kissinger Report to carry out “a global population strategy.” This global population strategy entails “functional assistance programs to create conditions for fertility decline” and encourages the United Nations, the specialized agencies, and private organizations to enact “population programs that assist in fertility decline around the globe.”

As we go about our lives and careers, we have to discern the propaganda that enables psychopaths to continue on with their population control schemes; we must be aware of our relationship to these sinister agendas, and we must decide how we will resist participation in these wicked schemes and change the course of this decades-long, well-coordinated strategy to depopulate the Earth.

