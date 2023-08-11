By now, just about everyone has heard about the genetically modified mosquito Bill Gates and his puppets in government have been releasing across the United States for some reason. They have their gobbledygook reasoning that they put out publicly, but they go totally silent when malaria suddenly pops up after two dormant decades in the United States shortly after their bug drops.

With the announcement of another two billion mosquitoes being put forth to bite us, actor Rob Schneider expressed his concerns:

What could go wrong with releasing 2 BILLION GMO mosquitoes?! When they bite people what exactly is going to be mosquito-injected into people? Don’t worry… I’m sure the Government and Bill Gates have our best interests in mind.

What could go wrong with releasing 2 BILLION GMO mosquitoes?! When they bite people what exactly is going to be mosquito-injected into people?

Don’t worry…

I’m sure the Government and Bill Gates have our best interests in mind. https://t.co/VZw3kCEwYU — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 10, 2023

He was referencing an article by Dr. Joseph Mercola published at Children’s Health Defense. Here are the highlights:

Genetically engineered (GE) mosquitoes created by biotechnology company Oxitec have been released in the U.S. in Florida and Texas.

In March 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted Oxitec a two-year extension of its experimental use permit, or EUP, which would allow the biotech company to release additional GE mosquitoes in Florida as well as in four counties in California for the first time.

While the EPA extended Oxitec’s EUP both the Florida Department of Agriculture and California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) must approve Oxitec’s testing in order for it to move forward in their states.

Following pushback from legislators, California’s DPR announced Oxitec voluntarily withdrew its research authorization application to test its GE mosquitoes in California.

Locally acquired malaria has been nonexistent in the U.S. for the last 20 years, but five such cases have recently been diagnosed — four in Florida and one in Texas.

As Schneider asked, “What could go wrong?” Of course, the answer is, “everything, just as they have planned.”