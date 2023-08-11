A new poll shows that a majority of Iowa Republicans, based on the Biden administration’s multiple legal attacks on President Donald Trump, believe Biden is turning America into a version of “Nazi Germany.”

The polling was done by the Daily Mail.

It shows that majority thinks Biden’s “pursuit of former President Donald Trump by the FBI. and the Department of Justice smacks of Nazi rule in 1930s Germany.”

The report said 57% of respondents agreed with the statement: “The lawlessness of the persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s.”

Trump has described the multiple cases against him as a witch hunt and a political scheme to try to foil his bid for the presidency in 2024. He calls it election interference.

The government has brought a carload of charges against him for having documents from his presidency in his home. The DOJ and FBI, however, have ignored the fact that both Mike Pence and Joe Biden had similar documents in their homes, and no prosecutions have begun.

Further, Trump’s been charged with business records violations that normally would have been misdemeanors. The prosecutors claim they now are felonies because they were used in furtherance of other, as yet unidentified, crimes.

And he’s been charged over his statements regarding the 2020 election and the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a case which, critics say, is left void because of the protections affirmed by the First Amendment.

The report said the poll was done by J.L. Partners right after the last indictment.

And, the report said, it “shows how the parallel resonates with Republicans in Iowa who will have a crucial say in selecting the party’s 2024 nomination. It is the first state to pick its preferred candidate next year, and the currents of public opinion will be watched closely until then.”

Only 28% disagreed with the comparison.

James Johnson, co-founder of J.L. Partners, said: “We have seen Republicans say Trump is being pursued unfairly, and people agree that it the series of indictments are a ‘witch hunt.’

“‘This poll shows that goes even further: Republicans also think the Department of Justice is acting in the same way that the Nazis did in the 1930s. ”

Johnson continued, “However shocking that may sound, this is another statistic in a long line of others that demonstrates the loyalty of many of Trump’s voters — and how the indictments have only emboldened their support rather than undermined it.”

Anti-Defamation League chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt objected to the comparison.

“Comparing this indictment to Nazi Germany in the 1930s is factually incorrect, completely inappropriate and flat out offensive. As we have said time and again, such comparisons have no place in politics and are shameful,” he said.

