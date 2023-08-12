Grids are collapsing due to natural disasters, and it won’t be long before cities experience blackouts. Here is a list of things you need to do to prepare for a grid down scenario. (h/t to UrbanSurvivalSite.com)

Accept the reality

There are many who believe that a future blackout impacting the U.S. is a matter of “if” and not “when,” and that’s exactly why preparations are so important. No one really knows what’s going to happen in the future. (Related: How to live without electricity like the Amish.)

Build your survival stockpile

Grow your own food and medicine. Create a sustainable survival garden, if you haven’t already.

Store the following and have extras:

Water, which is as crucial as food, if you want to survive.

Must-have healthy shelf-stable foods that you and your family already eat in daily life like whole grains, canned/preserved fruits, vegetables, meat, fish and poultry.

Storable staple foods, including salt, honey, apple cider vinegar, baking soda and coconut oil.

Special “survival food” that you don’t tear open until an emergency, such as MRE (meals, ready-to-eat) rations

First aid medical supplies, including prescription medicines required by members of your family, over-the-counter must-have medications, sanitizers, antibacterial substances and medical supplies.

Cash. You would be wise to have an emergency fund of cash at your home – at least $1,000 in a variety of $20, $10, $5 and $1 bills would be smart.

Barter items. Keep in mind that cash could potentially become useless too and bartering could take the place of cash in a long enough blackout. For this reason, consider building up a stash of barter items that you can exchange for your specific needs.

Alternative power and heating sources. Check out alternative heat sources to have on-hand.

Survival library. Check out survival and prepping PDF downloads for your ready reference.

Other items, such as items and tools that do not run on electricity – kitchen tools (manual can openers, hand-cranked grain grinder), general handyman tools (hand drills, hand saws), gardening tools and more.

Learn prepping skills

Make a list of things you consider important to your prepping and also things you would like to learn.

It can be cooking, food preservation and preparation, gardening, basic first aid for home emergencies, sewing or something you – or any of your family members – could turn into a side job at some point to help with the finances. (Related: 24 Important homesteading skills to learn before SHTF.)

Simulate a grid-down experience at home and practice your skills

Prepping is all about how well you can survive when all your comforts are taken away. Try to perform your activities when resources and conveniences are limited. As always, start easy, use common sense and adapt accordingly. (Related: What can the homeless teach you about urban survival?)

Plan how to deal with trash and sewage

You basically only have two options to deal with sewage in a long-term blackout: burning it or burying it. A good policy to follow will be to dispose of the waste in black garbage bags, seal the bags shut, and then dig them a minimum of four feet underground at 250 feet away from your home and any source of water.

Protect yourself, your family and your home

People are simply going to go crazy during a long-term blackout. Check out these ways to fortify your home before it’s too late and consider learning (and being good) at using self-defense weapons during a societal breakdown.

Keep your survival stash secret

And finally, trust no one. Do not inform everybody and anybody in your daily life that you are a prepper and keep your stockpiles a secret. Otherwise, you’ll be posting a huge target on your back. Here’s what to do if people find out you’re a prepper.

The purpose of this article is to remind you of the terrifying reality of a long-term blackout and motivate you to prepare for one.

