Last week is the first anniversary of the raid on former President Donald Trump’s home to retrieve classified documents – the first time in U.S. history a court issued such an order on a former U.S. President. It was unprecedented in scope.

We have personal experience in litigating these kinds of cases, such as when ACLJ Chief Counsel Jay Sekulow defended President Trump during the Mueller probe and presenting oral argument at the Supreme Court level. We’ve seen these Deep State tactics before, and they are on full display again.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a Special Counsel to investigate Donald Trump’s keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. He also appointed a Special Counsel to look into President Biden’s classified documents scandal – a Special Counsel we’ve heard nothing from.

But we’ve heard a lot from Special Counsel Jack Smith, the one leading the charge against Trump. And the ACLJ has had a long history with Jack Smith and his questionable legal tactics, especially during the 2013 IRS Scandal with Lois Lerner, in which we took the IRS to court and won. We sued the IRS after it targeted hundreds of conservative organizations and nonprofit groups – most notably Tea Party groups – with a BOLO (“Be on the Lookout) list leaving them in limbo for years. It really squelched their advocacy work.

We have evidence showing that Lois Lerner targeted conservatives. And who was involved in trying to prosecuted the IRS’s targets? None other than Special Counsel Jack Smith. Referencing a New York Times article about nonprofits incorrectly using campaign funds, an email from Jack Smith to one of his deputies, Richard Pilger, reads: “Could we ever charge a 371 conspiracy to violate laws of the USA for misuse of such non profits to get around existing campaign finance laws + limits?” In other words, Smith was looking for a novel legal approach to bring a conspiracy case against conservatives.

This continued for years. It was Smith’s same DOJ colleague, Pilger, who Lerner later worked with to “piece together” false charges against the Tea Party. Now we’re dealing with these same Deep State bad actors again today.

Lois Lerner later tried to slip in an apology at a legal conference for the IRS’s lawless actions in openly targeting conservatives, namely, the Tea Party. Lerner said, “We would like to apologize for that.” We said the apology was not accepted, and we went to federal court to ensure the IRS couldn’t keep targeting conservatives and were eventually victorious.

Article and video cross-posted from the American Center for Law and Justice.