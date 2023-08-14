The Biden administration plans to do what? Yes, you read the headline correctly. Joe Biden and his minions are moving forward with a plan to use “huge vacuum cleaners” to remove millions of metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air. If that sounds like a really stupid idea to you, that is because it is a really stupid idea. We are in the very early chapters of a horrific global food crisis, and crops need carbon dioxide to grow.

If we were able to find a way to remove all carbon dioxide from our atmosphere, all plants would die and humanity would rapidly go extinct from starvation. So when we are messing around with carbon dioxide, we are literally messing around with a life-giving gas that makes life on this planet possible.

But when it comes to messing things up, we should never underestimate Joe Biden’s ability. On Friday, his administration announced that more than a billion dollars will be spent on “huge vacuum cleaners” in Louisiana and Texas that will be used to suck massive amounts of carbon dioxide out of the air…

The Biden administration on Friday announced its first major investment to kickstart the US carbon removal industry – something energy experts say is key to getting the country’s planet-warming emissions under control. Direct air capture removal projects are akin to huge vacuum cleaners sucking carbon dioxide out of the air, using chemicals to remove the greenhouse gas. Once removed, CO2 gets stored underground, or is used in industrial materials like cement. On Friday, the US Department of Energy announced it is spending $1.2 billion to fund two new demonstration projects in Texas and Louisiana – the South Texas Direct Air Capture hub and Project Cypress in Louisiana.

This is really going to happen.

According to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, these “huge vacuum cleaners” will be able to remove over 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from our atmosphere each year…

Granholm said the projects are expected to remove more than 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air annually once they are up and running – the equivalent of removing nearly 500,000 gas cars off the road.

Your tax dollars will be funding this project. Remember that the next time you look over the deductions to your paycheck.

A project of this nature is already up and running in Iceland, but the “huge vacuum cleaners” that the Biden administration will be putting up will absolutely dwarf what Iceland has been doing…

Another project in Iceland that opened in 2021 removes about 10 metric tons of CO2 every day, roughly the same amount of carbon emitted by 800 cars a day. At the time, that project’s operator Climeworks said it was the largest one in the world. The US direct air capture projects alone could increase global capacity for the technology by 400 times, said Sasha Stashwick, policy director at Carbon180 – an independent nonprofit focused on carbon removal. “The industry’s very nascent at the moment,” Stashwick told CNN. “These are meant to be the first commercial-scale deployments at the mega-ton scale. It’s a very, very big deal.”

Of course this is not the only really stupid idea that global leaders have come up with to fight climate change.

In Ireland, farmers are extremely distressed by reports that they may soon be forced to kill off 200,000 cows so that the government can meet climate targets…

IRISH farmers have been taking to the streets in recent weeks after reports surfaced of a Government plan to cull 200,000 cows to meet climate targets. The controversial legislation to cut its emissions by 25 percent between the years of 2018 and 2030 was slated last year, with farmers raising concerns about potential culls. The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation last year told Beef Central it believed it could comply with the target through improved genetics. However, cull concerns were recently ramped up, with a local media outlet finding a Government report that suggested culling 200,000 cows to meet the target.

Why in the world would the Irish government even consider such a thing when we are in the middle of a major global food crisis?

I simply do not understand.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Dutch government is going to be buying up large numbers of farms and shutting them down in order to “reduce nitrogen pollution”…

The European Commission on Tuesday said it had approved two Dutch plans worth a combined 1.47 billion euros ($1.61 billion) to buy out livestock farmers to reduce nitrogen pollution, saying they are permissible under state aid rules. The Dutch need to reduce excess nitrogen levels, caused in part by decades of intensive farming, a problem that has led to courts blocking important construction projects until the issue is resolved.

Once again, I just don’t get why anyone would think that this is a good idea when the UN says that 2.4 billion people on the planet do not have enough food to eat.

But these elitists don’t listen to common sense.

They are just going to do what they want to do, and the rest of us will be forced to live with the consequences.

Unfortunately, some of these elitists appear to be willing to go to absolutely insane extremes in order to fight climate change.

Several years ago, a WEF “bioethicist” named S. Matthew Liao actually suggested genetically modifying humans so that they would become allergic to meat…

This is one of those rare moments where we don’t know if we should make jokes or fear for our lives. Prepare yourself. A viral video shows a bioethicist suggest we re-engineer humans to become allergic to meat in order to control climate change. A video of a panel at the 2016 World Science Festival has resurfaced causing outrage from thousands on social media. S. Matthew Liao is speaking about reducing humanity’s footprint on the planet.

There are people that actually sit around and think up stuff like this.

More recently, an astronomer at the University of Hawaii made headlines when he proposed that we should capture an asteroid and use it as part of a contraption that would work as an “umbrella” between us and the sun…

Scientists around the globe are working on myriad ways to reduce the effects of climate change, including István Szapudi, an astronomer at the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy, who has devised a novel idea to lessen the amount of sunlight hitting our planet. In a paper titled “Solar radiation management with a tethered sun shield” recently published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Szapudi proposes placing a sort of umbrella in a near gravitationally stable region of space between Earth and the sun along the sun-Earth axis, combined with a captured asteroid as a counterweight, that would shade the planet from a fraction of our star’s rays. He was working on a space ship propulsion idea and read a paper about solar sails, spurring him to look into sun shades.

No thank you.

When I look up into the sky, I want to see the Sun.

I don’t want to see a giant umbrella blocking my view.

Given enough time, these freaks would implement all sorts of crazy schemes. The good news is that time is running out for them. The global system that they are trying to build will ultimately crumble to the ground. That will inevitably lead to a period of great global chaos, but out of that chaos will come something else entirely.

