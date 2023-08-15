President Donald Trump has been officially charged in Fulton County, Georgia, for a list of crimes so sinister one would think he plotted to destroy America. Of course, the people who are going after him among the various Deep State proxies ARE trying to destroy America. It’s so ludicrous it would be comical if it didn’t mean the demise of our nation.

It isn’t often that I quote Wikipedia, but their definition of “Kangaroo Court” perfectly describes what’s happening to President Trump:

Kangaroo court is an informal pejorative term for a court that ignores recognized standards of law or justice, carries little or no official standing in the territory within which it resides, and is typically convened ad hoc. A kangaroo court may ignore due process and come to a predetermined conclusion. The term is also used for a court held by a legitimate judicial authority, but which intentionally disregards the court’s legal or ethical obligations (compare show trial).

None of that sounds any different from what’s being done to President Trump today.

According to Rawsalerts, Trump has been charged with these crimes, which happen to match the charges leaked BEFORE the grand jury deliberated:

Violation Of The Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act)

Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Conspiracy To Commit Impersonating a Public Officer

Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings

Conspiracy To Commit Filing False Documents

Filing False Documents

Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

False Statements and Writings

Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

False Statements and Writings

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis is the front for this operation against America. This Soros-backed puppet may or may not be privy to the full plot, but either way she’s obediently playing the role of judge, jury, and executioner with pure glee. In her eyes, she probably thinks she’s the good guy.

Among the charges in the document are a few absolutely insane supporting “facts” that are being blasted on social media. The first is the act of reserving a meeting room, which is apparently illegal in Biden’s America…

On or about the 11th day of December 2020, DAVID JAMES SHAFER reserved Room 16 at the George State Capitol in Fulton County, Georgia, for the December 14, 2020, meeting of Trump presidential nominees in Fulton County, Georgia. This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.

It is now illegal to *reserve rooms* in America pic.twitter.com/znLTYOTpsl — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 15, 2023

The second is Tweet about what was on television…

On or about the 3rd day of December 2020, DONALD JOHN TRUMP caused to be tweeted from the Twitter account @RealDonaldTrump, “Georgia hearings no on @OANN. Amazing!” This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.

This is an actual line from the Georgia indictment. This is not a criminal case. It is a bid to nullify the United States Constitution. pic.twitter.com/D7ZGSC4KMH — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 15, 2023

The third is when President Trump hurt Mike Pence’s feelings…

On or about the 6th day of January 2021, DONALD JOHN TRUMP placed a telephone call to Vice President Mike Pence and solicited him to disrupt and delay the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021, the day prescribed by law for counting votes case by the duly elected and qualified presidential electors from Georgia and the other states. When Pence refused, DONALD JOHN TRUMP stated that Pence would “go down as a wimp” and that Pence was not protecting the United States. This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.

Here’s what Willis said during her press conference announcing the charges:

“Every individual charged in the indictment is charged with one count of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act through participation in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere, to accomplish the illegal goal of allowing Donald J Trump to fees, the presidential term of office, beginning on January, 20, 2021.

“Specifically, the participants in association took various actions in Georgia and elsewhere to block the counting of the votes of the presidential electors who were certified as the winners of Georgia’s 2020 general election.

“As you examine the indictment, you will see acts that are identified as overt acts, and those that are identified as predicate acts, sometimes called acts of racketeering activity. overt acts are not necessarily crimes under Georgia law in isolation, but are alleged to be acts taken in furtherance of the conspiracy. Many occurred in Georgia and some occur in other jurisdictions and are included because the grand jury believes they were part of the illegal effort to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

“The acts identified as predicate acts or acts of racketeering activity. are crimes that are alleged to have been committed in furtherance of the criminal enterprise acts the racketeering activity are also charged as separate counts in the indictment against those who are alleged to have committed them.

“All elections in our nation are administered by the states, which are given the responsibility of ensuring a fair process and an accurate counting of the votes. That includes elections for presidential electors. Congress, state officials and local offices. The state’s role in this process is essential to the functioning of our democracy.

“Georgia, like every state has laws that allow those who believe that results of an election are wrong, whether because of intentional wrongdoing, or unintentional error to challenge those results in our state courts.

“The indictment alleges that rather than by abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result subsequent to the indictment, as is the normal process in Georgia law. The grand jury issued arrest warrants for those who are charged. I am giving the defendants the opportunity to voluntarily surrender no later than noon on Friday, the 25th day of August 2023.

“I remind everyone here that an indictment is only a series of allegations based on a grand jury’s determination of probable cause to support the charges. It is now the duty of my office to prove these charges in the indictment beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.”

It’s an ugly day in America.

The people aren’t happy and are voicing their concerns on social media:

Mike Cernovich: Today the rule of law fell.

Joel Pollak: An indictment in the dead of night fits perfectly well with this Democratic plot against democracy and justice.

Julie Kelly: As I’ve said repeatedly. This isn’t about 2020. It’s about 2024. Dissent about the outcome of a presidential election is now criminalized. Lawsuits, investigations, protest, social media posts—all activity we’ve seen for decades. All now illegal in the USA.

Stephen Miller: Just so you understand the new system: the most corrupt democrat jurisdictions will criminally charge you if you challenge their corruption.

Abe Hamadeh: It’s simple. Our country will not survive this continuous assault on the rule of law. Any suggestion that the party needs to abandon Trump to make it all go away would only reward the Democrats destructive behavior. It’s time for Republicans to unite behind President Trump.

The Bright Side

As many have pointed out, this case represents the first real opportunity President Trump has had to expose massive, widespread voter fraud in a court of law with national attention. Attempts by Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and his other attorneys following the 2020 election were feeble. They were outgunned and poorly strategized, and I can say that as someone who has respected Giuliani over the years.

Then, there’s a reminder from Kari Lake:

.@realDonaldTrump said he needed only one more indictment to win the presidency. Georgia just sealed the deal. We The People see right though these phony charges & we won’t let a corrupt injustice system choose our nominee for us. We have your back, Mr President.

Here’s Team Trump’s response:

As bad as this is for America, it’s important to not lose hope. They’re coming after us. One does not have to be a Trump supporter to see that. But he will fight. We will fight, Lord willing. There is still life in America as long as we keep going, however hard that may seem.

