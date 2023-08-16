Did you hear about the Minnesota ballot harvester caught on camera bragging about having a car full of absentee ballots?

FLASHBACK: During the 2020 Election, Minnesota Ballot Harvester Caught On Camera Bragging About Having Full Car Of Absentee Ballots..pic.twitter.com/ZsGRLZARit — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 16, 2023

As a reader of this publication… of course you have! You heard about it when the story broke and you probably shared it at the time. But here’s the thing. Your “normie” friends didn’t hear about it. The news wasn’t reported by corporate media propagandists like CNN or Fox News and it wasn’t talked about in any of the non-MAGA echo chambers.

With President Donald Trump engulfed by yet another indictment, it’s clear that he needs help. One does not have to be a Trump supporter to realize the implications of a conviction against a former president for “crimes” that are being manufactured in real time. It would be case-closed on the entire election fraud scheme, which means it will persist until they’re able to annihilate our country completely.

There’s another reason why now is the time to start spreading the word and “rehashing” the mountains of evidence of massive, widespread voter fraud that stole the 2020 election. Back then, the people weren’t listening. Even many Republicans didn’t want to hear evidence of a stolen election because the implication of accepting such a notion is to acknowledge that our nation is fundamentally broken. That was a bridge too far for many on the right, so they accepted their fate and thought, “We’ll get ’em next time!”

We will NOT get them next time if we do not properly litigate the 2020 election and expose the ongoing election fraud that’s happening. It happened in 2022. It’s happening now in preparation for 2024. And if we don’t stop it, we will never have a free and fair election again. It’ll be radical leftists and UniParty Swamp RINOs from now until the downfall of our nation.

People are listening today. Even “normies” are starting to realize the shenanigans they pretended didn’t exist are real. They’re asking questions. They want to see evidence. Now is the time to share it. Now is the time to litigate it in the court of public opinion while Trump’s lawyers litigate it in the court.

Going forward, we will be posting more and more evidence of 2020 election fraud at The Liberty Daily. We will “rehash” what Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis failed to properly expose in 2021. We will highlight the egregious and unambiguous examples of election fraud that were only seen by the small percentage who were paying attention back then. More people are paying attention now so we must give them what they need to see.

Will you help? Sound off on my Substack.