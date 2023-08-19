Editor’s Note: This jibes perfectly with what we learned yesterday from Alex Jones. The Infowarrior noted in this clip from his show that two whistleblowers told him the government was preparing for another round of lockdowns and perpetual panic in mid-September. Is the variant described below by Mac Slavo at SHTF Plan the catalyst for their new round of Pandemic Panic Theater? We’ll see. Here’s Mac…

The highly mutated strain of the COVID-19 virus has been discovered in the United Kingdom and in a number of other countries. This new variant, BA.2.86, or “Pirola” has a high number of genetic changes from the original Omicron.

According to the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA), despite confirming the existence of a single case in the U.K., the UKHSA declined to confirm any more details. Experts believe this new strain could have up to 30 changes in its protein makeup. Scientists are on alert as it is believed the mutations could dodge the body’s immunity from prior infections or vaccination.

The ruling class insists that It is still vital to get tested if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms:

high fever

cough

cold

loss of the sense of taste or smell

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of WHO, said testing and being vigilant was vital in the fight against the coronavirus, according to a report by The Mirror U.K. “We wouldn’t know if the virus is changing, in case we don’t test enough. Testing is vital to see how the virus is evolving,” he said.

So far, the mainstream media hasn’t been told to panic the masses over this variant. They are telling the slave class that this could be more “virulent” but isn’t necessarily more dangerous.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokeswoman Kathleen Conley said in a statement: “Today we are more prepared than ever to detect and respond to changes in the Covid-19 virus. Scientists are working now to understand more about the newly identified lineage in these 4 cases and we will share more information as it becomes available.”

“Deep mutational scanning indicates BA.2.86 variant will have equal or greater escape than XBB.1.5 from antibodies elicited by pre-Omicron and first-generation Omicron variants,” Jesse Bloom, an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutch Cancer Centre, said yesterday.

It’s still difficult to tell if this will be the variant that the ruling class will use to further control the unsuspecting slaves.

