President Joe Biden has been unmasked as . . . Robert L. Peters? House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (KY-1) requested the National Archives to release unredacted emails between President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden concerning their ties to Ukraine and Burisma. The emails also date back to when Biden served as Vice President and reveal the use of Joe Biden’s pseudonyms, such as “Robert L. Peters” and “Robin Ware.”

First, let’s talk about these ridiculous pseudonyms. Presidents have used aliases before, but these pseudonyms only appear in reference to President Biden’s dealings with Ukraine and Burisma. And why was Hunter copied on the same emails?

Even though Biden claimed “an absolute wall” separated his vice presidential duties from his foreign business dealings, the incriminating emails likely show otherwise. So far, we know one pseudonym connects to a scheduled phone call with the former president of Ukraine.

Politicians usually only use aliases when they want to hide something. For example, through a FOIA request, the ACLJ exposed former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for using the fake name “Elizabeth Carlisle” when discussing her meeting with former President Bill Clinton on the tarmac at a Phoenix airport. Why the subterfuge, if the two only met to discuss their grandkids, as claimed? Surely nothing was said about how Hillary Clinton faced possible criminal charges for destroying emails, right?

But back to Joe Biden . . . we mean, Robert L. Peters. What are we to make of the President boasting about pressuring the former Ukrainian president into getting a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma fired? Rep. Comer is right to investigate this corruption. Who knows how much of the Bidens’ possible “influence peddling” (Rep. Comer’s words) could be exposed?

ACLJ Senior Advisor for National Security and Foreign Policy Ric Grenell joined the show to give his take on the pseudonym scandal:

“All of Washington, D.C., has decided to put 91 charges on Donald Trump. . . . But the guy in office who used a pseudonym to get foreign money is somehow escaping any type of charges, any type of indictments. . . . It’s one thing to have an alias so that you can email your friends and not have something forwarded when you’re a very famous person. It’s quite something else to do it for a bank account and to somehow hide the money.”

Grenell pointed out further hypocrisy of the Deep State when four weeks before the 2020 presidential election, 51 intelligence officials signed a letter saying not to look into the Hunter Biden laptop scandal because it was “Russian disinformation” – knowing full well that the laptop contained evidence of corruption.

Article and video via ACLJ.