The biosecurity crisis needs to continue indefinitely because it’s the primary justification behind The Great Reset

In the fall of 2022, mainstream media started warning of a potential “tripledemic,” with COVID, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) being in circulation at the same time. The sudden focus on RSV just so happened to coincide with announcements that RSV vaccines were being fast-tracked

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first-ever RSV vaccines in the summer of 2023 for seniors 60 years and older — one by Pfizer (Abrysvo) and one by GlaxoSmithKline (Arexvy). Both vaccines are recombinant subunit vaccines, and both manufacturers have reported Guillain-Barré syndrome as a side effect

As we’re heading into the fall of 2023, the “tripledemic” of COVID, RSV and influenza is again making headlines. A Google search for the key words “triple pandemic 2023” garnered a staggering 41.1 million articles, and as we saw all through the COVID pandemic, news agencies are using he exact same headlines and talking points. This is unequivocal evidence that the tripledemic narrative is being coordinated by a central source

For this fall, U.S. health officials recommend a flu vaccine for everyone 6 months old and older, an updated mRNA COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 strain (specifics on who should get the shot and when are still undetermined) and an RSV vaccine for seniors 60 years old and older

In the fall of 2022, mainstream media started warning of a potential “tripledemic,” with COVID,1 seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)2 being in circulation at the same time. Fear sells, they say, and that’s certainly the adage used by Big Pharma when it comes to vaccines.

The sudden focus on RSV in particular, which has been around for decades, just so happened to coincide with announcements that RSV vaccines were being fast-tracked — a risky venture if there ever was one, considering vaccine makers have been trying to bring an RSV vaccine to market for about 60 years, and couldn’t due to safety issues.

Not surprisingly, Pfizer and Moderna are also working on combination mRNA jabs for COVID, RSV and the flu,3 currently expected to hit the market in 2024 and/or 2025.4 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first-ever RSV vaccines in the summer of 2023 for seniors 60 years and older — one by Pfizer (Abrysvo)5 and one by GlaxoSmithKline (Arexvy).6

Both vaccines are recombinant subunit vaccines, meaning certain viral proteins are used to trigger an immune response,7 and both manufacturers have reported Guillain-Barré syndrome as a side effect of their shots.8

Pfizer’s RSV vaccine will likely cost somewhere between $180 and $270, while GSK intends on charging $200 to $295.9 GSK had initially announced a price tag of $148 per dose, but decided to double the price due to newer data suggesting effectiveness may carry into a second season.

Tripledemic Propaganda Continues

As we’re heading into the fall of 2023, the “tripledemic” of COVID, RSV and influenza is again making headlines. A Google search for the key words “triple pandemic 2023”10 garnered a staggering 41.2 million articles as of mid-August 2023.

Please remember that the above example is for illustration purposes only, and I strongly discourage you from ever using Google. But here is the REAL learning lesson. All you can use the total results in the search is for how common the term is. Google long ago stopped serving you all those 40 million results. Guess how many you can view? Only a mere 100.

That is an irrelevant point for keywords like triple pandemic of 2023, but it becomes enormously important to you and your family when you are seeking to do serious research on the internet. It is virtually impossible now that Google not only censors vital information about natural health, but they refuse to display anything but the first 100 results.

And, as we saw all through the COVID pandemic, news agencies are using he exact same headlines and talking points — unequivocal evidence that the tripledemic narrative is being coordinated by a central source.

As reported by CNN, August 10, 2023:11

Kirk Elliott and get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch. Skip the gold scams and go straight to the smart money with bullion. Contactand get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch.

“State and local health officials across the United States are bracing for a rise in respiratory illnesses this fall, and they are making plans to urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus once those shots become available …

On a national scale, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also is preparing for the threat of respiratory illnesses this fall. ‘Protecting against respiratory diseases this fall is a central focus for CDC.

Efforts will include preparing Americans for what to expect, helping them understand the risk for illness in their communities, and providing information on how they can protect themselves,’ spokesperson Kathleen Conley said in an email.

‘CDC will use every lever at its disposal to help people understand how they can protect themselves and their families from serious illness, including staying up to date on their vaccinations.’”

Three Shots Recommended for This Fall

For this fall, U.S. health officials recommend:

A flu vaccine for everyone 6 months old and older An updated mRNA COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 strain, even though this strain is already in the decline. Most of the COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and Canada are now caused by the Eris (EG.5) 12 and BA.5 strains. 13 In the U.S., specifics on who should get the shot and when are still undetermined as the FDA has yet to officially approve the updated booster. In Canada, the fall COVID booster is recommended for anyone aged 5 and older who got their last shot or had a COVID infection at least six months ago 14 An RSV vaccine for seniors 60 years old and older

Not surprisingly, many are encouraging people to bundle all three injections into a single visit, even though there are no data whatsoever to support the claim that doing so is safe. Some doctors, though — such as Dr. William Schaffner in the CBS News report above — recommend getting the RSV vaccine separately.

No Need to Raise Alarm Bells

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 hospitalizations shot up by an average of 12.5% the week of July 23 through 29, 2023. Eighteen U.S. states saw COVID-related hospitalization rates rise by 20% or more.15

Approximately 54% of new cases in the U.S. are being attributed to a new Omicron subvariant called BA.5, while Eris (EG.5) accounts for an estimated 17.3%, an increase of 9.8% since early July.16 XBB.1.5, which the new COVID booster will target, makes up only 10.3% of cases.17 Advisory.com writes:18

“According to Stuart Turville, an associate professor at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, the EG.5 group of subvariants is ‘a little bit more slippery’ and ‘competitive’ compared to other current variants and is able to ‘navigate better the presence of antibodies’ from vaccines.”

All of that said, hospitalization rates are nowhere near the peaks seen in previous years. For the week ending July 29, 2023, there were 9,056 new COVID-related hospitalizations nationwide, a far cry from the January 2022 peak of 150,000.

The biosecurity crisis needs to continue indefinitely because it’s the primary justification behind The Great Reset.

“It is ticking up a little bit, but it’s not something that we need to raise any alarm bells over,” David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health told Advisory.com.19

Fearmongering Is a Tool to Foster Obedience

It’s important to realize that the “threats” posed by COVID, flu and RSV are being magnified for a reason. The biosecurity crisis needs to continue indefinitely because it’s the primary justification behind The Great Reset. At regular intervals, there must be another Chicken Little warning that the sky is still falling and that we must not let down our guard.

At some stage, you must realize that the more you give in and obey, the more you must give in and obey. There really is no end to what they can and will take from you, and holding on to the belief that your government would never [fill in the blank] is becoming more dangerous by the day.

Stock up on long-term storage beef before prices SKYROCKET. 10+ year shelf life, premium cuts, all-American, no mRNA jabs. Promo code “cleancows” at Freedom First Beef.

It’s also important to realize that your government isn’t the ultimate power. Our government officials take orders too, from what is often referred to as the deep state. It’s not a government at all, but a global, hidden power structure that is accountable to no one, while influencing and manipulating everyone to bring about a new world order.

In years past, this shadowy cabal of power brokers were referred to under the term the New World Order. In 2020, the World Economic Forum came out on the public stage and announced The Great Reset, which is nothing but the NWO rebranded.

In the video above, investigative journalist Harry Vox talks about disease outbreaks, quarantines and curfews being essential tools in the ruling class’ toolkit, and how these tools were planned to be used to usher in the next phase of control.

The interview, which took place in 2014, sounds more than a little prophetic today, as these three indispensable tools for totalitarian control have been part of our reality since 2020. In it, Vox also refers to “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development,”20 a document by the Rockefeller Foundation, in which they laid out a “Lockstep” scenario, which details the global response to a fictional pandemic.

Truly Christian. Truly conservative. Buy gold and silver from a company that does not hate your worldview. Kirk Elliott will deliver to your door or help you protect your retirement with “smart money” bullion… no gimmicks or high-pressure sales tactics.

They’ve Already Told You What the End Game Is

While the name and origin of the virus differ, the scenario laid out in “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development”21 closely matches what we’ve gone through in the era of COVID, especially its deadly effect on economies.

The scenario predicted international mobility coming to a screeching halt, debilitating industries, tourism and global supply chains. “Even locally, normally bustling shops and office buildings sat empty for months, devoid of both employees and customers,” the document reads.

In the Rockefeller narrative, China is hailed for its rapid imposition of universal quarantines of all citizens which proved effective for curbing the spread of the virus. It’s important to note that universal quarantining — lockdowns of healthy people — has never ever been used in infectious disease control before, and there’s a reason for that. We already knew it wouldn’t work.

Many other nations where leaders “flexed their authority” and imposed severe restrictions on their citizens — “from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks at the entries of communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets” — also fared well, in this Rockefeller scenario.

Listen to the disbelief in the interviewer’s voice when he asks if Vox actually believes that such a thing could happen, that we would have to stand in line to get our temperature checked before entering a building.

Well, every single one of us has now had to do this, so we know it’s possible. And if that’s possible, why not the rest of the Lockstep plan, which tells us that: “Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck, and even intensified.”

Don’t Get Fooled Twice

We can no longer afford to disbelieve the lengths to which this globalist cabal can and will go to seize total control. They’ve already told us what the ultimate plan is — to use bioterrorism to take control of the world’s resources, wealth and people.

All we need to do is to believe it, and realize that the only thing giving them the power to impose their will is our fear. As long as we choose fear and demand our government keep us safe, they have every chance of winning.

Hopefully, a clear majority of people will have learned this lesson by now, and won’t fall for the same tricks again, even though they’ve upped the ante with a triple threat, rather than just one. Fear is a tool used to control you, but that only works if you buy into it, and by now it ought to be clear that the narrative around the need for vaccines is misleading at best.

Ditch the Fear and Just Take Control of Your Health

While influenza, RSV and COVID can be problematic and dangerous for certain high-risk individuals, the overall risks associated with them are negligible for most. Just think back on your life — how many times have you had a cold or flu? Are you still here? How many people do you know who died from a cold or flu?

At this point, most people have also had COVID, and are here to attest to its nonlethality. Unfortunately, those who have gotten several COVID shots are now in the high-risk category and may in fact experience more severe infection.

Keeping your immune system strong is the best way to protect yourself against all infections, and there are many effective ways to do that, such as optimizing optimizing your vitamin D level.

Important: Our sponsors at Jase are now offering emergency preparedness subscription medications on top of the long-term storage antibiotics they offer. Use promo code “Rucker10” at checkout!

Higher levels of vitamin D have been shown to decrease your risk of developing a severe case of, and dying from, COVID-19. Vitamin D supplementation has also been shown to reduce your risk of colds22 and influenza,23,24 as it boosts your innate immunity.

Immune-boosting nutraceuticals such as vitamin C, quercetin with zinc and N-acetylcysteine (NAC) also belong in your medicine cabinet so you can start taking them at the very first signs of symptoms. Zinc is a potent broad-spectrum antiviral and quercetin helps transport it into the cell, where it’s needed. Vitamin C is also a premiere treatment for many infections and helps boost overall immune function.

NAC, meanwhile, is a precursor to reduced glutathione, which appears to play a crucial role in COVID-19 specifically. Benefits of NAC include inhibiting expression of proinflammatory cytokines, improving T cell response and inhibiting the hypercoagulation that can result in stroke and/or blood clots that impair the ability to exchange oxygen in the lungs.

Article cross-posted from Dr. Mercola’s site.